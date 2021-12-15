Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $158.05 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

