Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

