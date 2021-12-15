Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

