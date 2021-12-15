Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 8,798 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

UPS stock opened at $203.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

