Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

