Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,020.56 and a 200 day moving average of $805.53. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

