Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $98.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. 12,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,985. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

