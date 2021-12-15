Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $98.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.
Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. 12,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,985. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $97.71.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
