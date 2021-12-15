Thisoption (TONS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $148,902.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.