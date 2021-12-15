Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

