Ownership Capital B.V. Buys 58,031 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Workday comprises 5.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $459,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workday by 109.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 339,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 453.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after acquiring an additional 318,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.23. 32,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,554. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,018.56, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

