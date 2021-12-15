Voss Capital LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up approximately 0.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 33.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 178.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12,678.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

