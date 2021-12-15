TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. 7,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.18. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TriState Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

