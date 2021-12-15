Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
NTOIY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 88,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $39.42.
About Neste Oyj
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
