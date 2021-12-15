Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NTOIY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 88,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7983 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

