WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.68

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

