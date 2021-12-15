WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

