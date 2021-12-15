WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
