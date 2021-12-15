Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 2,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,410,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

