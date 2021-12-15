Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $295.70 and last traded at $293.77. 33,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,909,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,329 shares of company stock valued at $62,460,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

