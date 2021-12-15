WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 54,121 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

