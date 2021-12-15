Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.08

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 16487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.