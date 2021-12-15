RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $176.64

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.64 and last traded at $177.47, with a volume of 9261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.58.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.86.

The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

