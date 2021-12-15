WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 112,030 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

