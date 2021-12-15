Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 179.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms comprises about 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

