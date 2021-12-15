Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $648.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.