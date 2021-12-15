Consolidated Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

