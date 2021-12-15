TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $786.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.20 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 1,045,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

