ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches Market Cap of $3,843.08

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $3,843.08 and $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 82.8% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00304840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

