Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 65,334 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $39.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.