Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2454 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BSDGY remained flat at $$35.21 on Wednesday. Bosideng International has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

