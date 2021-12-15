Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.99. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.