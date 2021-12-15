Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of MRPLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.94.
About Mr Price Group
