Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,733,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,530. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.