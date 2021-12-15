10,433 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 65.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 22.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 256.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 267.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.67. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $357.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

