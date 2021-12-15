$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 542.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $220.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.02. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

