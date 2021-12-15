Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 3,335 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,913 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,566,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOL opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.