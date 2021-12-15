Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

