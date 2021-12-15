Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for approximately 2.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $163,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,386. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

