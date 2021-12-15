Ownership Capital B.V. Purchases 3,027 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $131,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTD traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,546.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,863. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,492.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,469.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.