Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 1.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Fair Isaac worth $105,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

