Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications comprises about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vocera Communications worth $88,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.61 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.