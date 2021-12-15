Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Gap Up to $37.42

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $39.38. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.
UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
