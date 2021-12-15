Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Gap Up to $37.42

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $39.38. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

