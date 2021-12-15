D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $92,911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $24,733,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $15,776,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $12,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 20,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). Equities research analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEPS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

