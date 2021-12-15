Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Update

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ITQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,819. Itiquira Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.