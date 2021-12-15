EasyFi (EZ) Price Tops $3.06 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. EasyFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and $1.33 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00006536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00196997 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

