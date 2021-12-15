Bintex Futures Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,342.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $50,406.85 and $42,342.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.01 or 0.07824186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.58 or 0.99988101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

