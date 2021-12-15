Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OEZVY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verbund presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Verbund stock remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

