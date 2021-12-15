Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.0 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$19.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

