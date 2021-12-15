IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IGAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.