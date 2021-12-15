CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,118. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

