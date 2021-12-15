NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 24,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,832. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

