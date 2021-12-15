Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.33

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 89672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

